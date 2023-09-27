Second Karabakh war was crucial for South Caucasus - US analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The 2020 second Karabakh war was a crucial moment for the South Caucasus because it put an end to the occupation of Azerbaijan's lands, US analyst Irina Tsukerman told Trend.

Tsukerman emphasized that the war also ended the false claims and fictitious narratives propagated by the Armenian lobbies in the West, and it has taken three years to put an end to separatist regime in the Azerbaijani territories.

However, according to the analyst, the Armenian lobby remains active in trying to discredit Azerbaijan by planting false human rights concerns.

Despite these challenges, the war results paved the way for reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh into the Azerbaijani society, consistent dialog and diplomacy, she said.

Besides, the war results opened up great opportunities for economic restoration in the region, and large-scale rebuilding work is underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Tsukerman noted.

The analyst also said that Azerbaijan announced a clear plan for economic and social integration in the liberated territories, and reintegration of Karabakh's Armenian residents.

She added that Azerbaijan's actions aimed to protect its own security, opened up the possibility of a long-lasting peace in the region.

On September 27, 2020, the 44-day second Karabakh war started. The counter-offensive operation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region became a turning point in the history of not only Azerbaijan but also the entire region.

Azerbaijan's Armed Forces defeated the Armenian armed forces, restored the country's territorial integrity, thus creating a fundamentally new reality in the region under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

As a sign of deep respect for the memory of martyrs - soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the second Karabakh war of Azerbaijan and sacrificed their lives for their motherland - who raised the Azerbaijani flag in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, by order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who issued an order dated December 2, 2020, a decision was made to annually celebrate September 27 as Remembrance Day.