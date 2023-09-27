September 27 marks onset of victory inspiring entire world - Turkish professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. September 27 is the Remembrance Day of the martyrs of the second Karabakh war, who not only liberated their lands from occupation but also became an example for humanity, Turkish professor and historian Shevki Karabekiroglu told Trend.

He noted that Azerbaijanis have taken steps before, which will always be an example for humanity.

"However, Armenians misrepresent these justified steps of Azerbaijan to the international community. During the occupation, Armenians forcibly and by torture evicted Azerbaijanis from their lands. Now that Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty over its lands, we see that not a single resident of Armenian origin living there has been injured. They voluntarily go wherever they want in their cars. Here we see the difference in culture and humanity between the two peoples. However, there are those who still do not see reality and lie,” said Karabekiroglu.

“The second Karabakh war, which began on September 27, 2020, put an end to the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands. Today, Karabakh is being cleansed of Armenian separatist troops. We appreciate the policy pursued by Azerbaijan in this direction and the steps taken," said a Turkish professor.

The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with a brilliant victory for Azerbaijan over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.