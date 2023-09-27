Azerbaijan among countries worldwide most affected by disinformation - ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has participated in the international conference “Protection and promotion of human rights in the context of new challenges in modern society” dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Office of the People's Defender of Moldova, Trend reports.

At the event, which was attended by ombudsmen from various countries, Sabina Aliyeva noted, in particular, that the policy of hatred pursued for many years by the military-political leadership of Armenia creates a serious threat to peace and has become the cause of human rights violations.

It was also noted that as a result of their policy against Azerbaijan, based on national hatred, the Armenian authorities are constantly conducting a negative propaganda campaign on social networks, instilling a feeling of enmity between peoples.

It was emphasized that the Ombudsman Institute of Azerbaijan has repeatedly called on international institutions to take measures to prevent Armenia’s policy of promoting hatred against Azerbaijanis on ethnic grounds. Relevant reports, appeals and statements were sent to various international organizations, specialized institutions, ombudsmen of foreign countries, and national human rights institutions.