Türkiye to back Azerbaijan in ensuring its territorial integrity - Turkish chief adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Türkiye will always support Azerbaijan in ensuring its territorial integrity and public security, Yalcin Topcu, chief adviser to the Turkish President, said, Trend reports.

"Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are experiencing a period of upswing in all spheres. The historical, cultural, religious, and linguistic unity existing between the two brotherly countries has entered a new phase. Today the whole world sees the technological, economic, and political development of Türkiye and Azerbaijan," he added.

According to Topcu, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, being "one nation with two states", are closely interested in each other's problems and put the peace and prosperity of states in the region and around the world at the forefront.

"Today, the alliance between Türkiye and Azerbaijan has changed the course of events in the region. In the second Karabakh war, the occupying Armenia could not withstand this resolute stance and just struggled. Karabakh, which had been under occupation for 30 years despite UN resolutions, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army. However, the Armenian armed forces did not recognize the defeat and continued provocative and terrorist activities in Karabakh," the adviser stated.

He noted that despite numerous warnings, Armenia, with the help of terrorist organizations, attacked Azerbaijani security forces and innocent civilians in order to give the region special status. For this reason, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched localized anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, as a result of which Armenia and separatists supported by some states surrendered within less than 24 hours.

Topcu also emphasized that Türkiye, as always, was with Azerbaijan to the end in the struggle for justice.

"President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his speech at the UN, told the whole world about his support for Azerbaijan and that Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan," he added.

Topcu also wished God's mercy for 192 heroes who fell during anti-terrorist activities and healing for 512 veterans.