Azerbaijan launches preparations for return of former IDPs to Khojaly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev has met with a group of IDPs from Khojaly, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed various issues, including the implementation of measures outlined in the First State Program of "Great Return" for the liberated territories, noted the collapse of separatists and their illegal structures as a result of Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities, and emphasized creation of the necessary conditions for peace and tranquility in the region.

Gratitude was expressed to the head of the Azerbaijani state, and tribute was paid to the memory of the martyrs who fell in the fight for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, as well as to the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

It was emphasized that relevant state authorities are taking necessary measures to apprehend and prosecute Armenian criminals who committed grave crimes against the Azerbaijani people and subjected the residents of Khojaly to genocide.

