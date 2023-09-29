Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

More than 2,000 former IDPs have already returned to their homes - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 29 September 2023 14:46 (UTC +04:00)
More than 2,000 former IDPs have already returned to their homes - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. So far, more than 2000 former refugees have already been returned, and by the end of this year, their number will be 5.5 thousand,, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

"We see the flow from Baku, from Sumgayit, from Ganja, from Mingachevir, from cities to villages, and this, first of all, demonstrates how Azerbaijani people are committed to their homeland. They want to live on the land of their ancestors," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more