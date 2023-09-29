President Ilham Aliyev highlighted reasons for the start of Patriotic War at National Urban Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The fact that the Second Karabakh War started is not only because of Armenia’s occupational policy but because of the ignorance of the countries, which had the mandate to facilitate negotiable peace and that peace was achievable, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities".

"Azerbaijan was always very constructive on the negotiation table. We were waiting for 28 years for justice to be restored, but, then, we had to restore it ourselves for 44 days," the Azerbaijani President underlined.