Now it's time for peace in Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 2 October 2023 12:47 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Our experience of restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty in a certain way is unique, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku, Trend reports.

“We put an end to the conflict. We protected our dignity, we restored justice and international law.

Now it's time for peace in the Caucasus. This is our agenda. Our agenda is peace in the Caucasus, peace in the region, cooperation, shared benefits, and today we demonstrate that,” the head of state added.

