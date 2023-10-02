Azerbaijan discovers vastly-farmed narcotic transplantation in Khojaly

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 2. Drug transplantation was discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly on an area of more than 100 hectares, the Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elshad Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He noted that drug transplants were found in many places, including in the Khojaly district, in the territories completely taken under the control of the Azerbaijani army as a result of anti-terrorist measures.

"These facts and expert studies conducted here allow us to say that conditions have been created here for the cultivation of narcotic plants. The Azerbaijani government has repeatedly raised this issue before international organizations," Hajiyev said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.