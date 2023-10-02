Azerbaijan takes control of Karabakh after successful end of anti-terrorist measures - MIA

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 2. The law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan strictly monitor the observance of rights, public rules, and security throughout the territory of the Karabakh Economic Region after the successful completion of anti-terrorist measures, the Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elshad Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

"The main focus is on the decriminalization of the territory, the cleansing of the criminal regime, the remnants of the Armenian armed formations left after the separatist regime, mines, and ammunition, in connection with which joint work is being carried out with the relevant state structures,” said Hajiyev.

“The work is carried out by employees of the internal affairs bodies in accordance with the task of bringing the territory into a safe state, which concerns not only drugs or ammunition. The current situation allows us to say that the employees of the internal affairs bodies of Azerbaijan perform the tasks assigned to them at a high level," Hajiyev said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.