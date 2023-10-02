Finds in warehouse in Azerbaijan's Khankendi re-exposing lies of Armenians (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. During the inspection of the territory of Khankendi and the surrounding areas, along with the discovery of weapons and ammunition depots, another interesting fact was revealed, Trend reports.

During the inspection of the territory, a warehouse with food was also found.

The "starving" Armenians, allegedly under a "blockade" in Khankendi, had enough flour, sunflower oil, baby juice, etc.

This fact once again proved not only the lies of the Armenians but also the hypocrisy, duplicity, and double standards of the pro-Armenian circles of the West, who supported this lie of the Armenian authorities and the remnants of the separatist regime.