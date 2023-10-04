Armenia hinders reintegration of Karabakh Armenians into Azerbaijani society - State Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Yerevan hinders the sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents of the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

As it is noted, the State Migration Service launched the portal reintegration.gov.az in order to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan emphasized that conditions have been created for use of the portal both by Armenians currently living in Karabakh and residents who left for Armenia.

"However, a number of providers of the neighboring country block some domain names belonging to state institutions of Azerbaijan to prevent access of people from the territory of Armenia," the agency said.

