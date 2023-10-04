Azerbaijan interrogates former so-called "head" of Armenian separatists in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Former so-called "head" of Armenian separatists in Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan has been already interrogated in Baku, his lawyer Alov Safaraliyev said, Trend reports.

"The testimony he gave will help find answers to many questions,” Safaraliyev noted.

According to the lawyer, Harutyunyan’s physical and psychological condition is normal.

“I will defend him in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and legal ethics. In a word, I will conscientiously fulfill my professional duty,” the lawyer said.

