Lawyer says Arayik Harutyunyan to be defended within Azerbaijani laws, requirements of international conventions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The defense of Arayik Harutyunyan will be carried out in accordance with the law of Azerbaijan and the requirements of international conventions, the lawyer of the former "head" of the defunct Armenian separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Alov Safaraliyev, said, Trend reports.

"Today I, as Arayik Harutyunyan's defense counsel, attended his interrogation. His health and psychological state are fine. All I can say is that what he said will help shed light on many issues. We will carry out his defense in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the requirements of international conventions and lawyer's ethics. In a word, we will fulfill our professional duty in good faith," the lawyer added.

It should be noted that the State Security Service of Azerbaijan detained former "president" of the separatists in Karabakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

Besides him, former "presidents" of the separatists in Karabakh Arkadi Ghukasyan (1997-2007) and Bako Sahakyan (2007-2020), "representative in Karabakh" of the "Dashnaktsutyun" party and former "speaker" of the "parliament" of the separatist regime David Ishkhanyan were also detained for their criminal acts by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan within the framework of criminal cases against them and taken to Baku.