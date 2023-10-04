Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani President's representative, Iranian FM discuss regional issues

Politics Materials 4 October 2023 15:24 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani President's representative, Iranian FM discuss regional issues

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Khalaf Khalafov, the Azerbaijani President's representative for Special Assignments, who is on a visit to the Iranian capital Tehran, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on October 4, Trend reports.

The bilateral relations of the countries were discussed at the meeting.

In addition, regional and international issues were discussed.

To note, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had held a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on September 17.

The ministers had discussed bilateral issues as well as the current regional situation in the post-conflict period.

Latest

Latest

Read more