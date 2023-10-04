Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan responds to statement of Armenian MFA

Politics Materials 4 October 2023 15:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan responds to statement of Armenian MFA

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan strongly condemns the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia of October 4, voiced in protest against the arrest by Azerbaijan of members of the separatist regime created by Armenia in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan as a result of aggression and occupation of our lands, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

This statement shows that Armenia has not abandoned its decades-long aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

Latest

Latest

Read more