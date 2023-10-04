Armenia must ensure safe transport links along Zangezur corridor - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Armenia must provide Azerbaijan with reliable guarantees to ensure unhindered traffic movement along the Zangezur corridor, between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with Hudson Institute, Trend reports.

“As for the Zangezur corridor, the Armenians probably misunderstood us in this regard. Because the Azerbaijani side does not claim these territories and recognizes them as the sovereign territory of Armenia,” he added.

Elchin Amirbayov noted that how the Armenians will ensure the security of the corridor is another issue.

"This is a separate issue, because in accordance with the Tripartite Declaration, traffic safety will be ensured by Russian border guards. Now, it seems, Armenia is reconsidering this obligation, since this role assigned to the Russians no longer suits them," he explained.