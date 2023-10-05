Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Ministers to meet in Azerbaijan's Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The 27th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Ministers will be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on October 10, Trend reports.

The event will be attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and foreign ministers of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye.

Among the member countries are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Council of Ministers (COM) is the highest policy and decision-making body of the ECO. It comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States who meet in regular, informal, and extraordinary sessions. The Council of Ministers may, if deemed necessary, propose the convening of meetings of other ministers in the formulation of plans and projects in their respective fields through sectoral or joint ministerial meetings.