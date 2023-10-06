France spoke out against Türkiye's participation in Granada meeting - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Allegations of the French president on the refusal of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to participate in the Granada meeting is a clear case of hypocrisy, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the statements made by Emmanuel Macron during the press conference held in the scope of Granada meeting of the European Political Community, Trend reports.

"The participants of this event are well aware of the particular opposition of France to Türkiye’s participation in the meeting. French president, by spreading false information on this, is behaving improperly for the head of state," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that attempts of France to lecture Azerbaijan, a country setting an example with its multicultural and multiethnic values, where many ethnicities live in peace and prosperity, on the issue of rights of minorities, while France itself is being remembered by its genocide policy and remaining the only EU member state not to be part of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, is completely unacceptable.

President Ilham Aliyev has recently canceled his visit to Granada (Spain), where he was supposed to hold a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of the leaders of the European Union, France and Germany. The reasons for this are France's destructive position, as well as disagreements between Paris and Berlin over Türkiye's participation in the meeting. Under such conditions, the Azerbaijani side refused to negotiate.