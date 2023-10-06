New bridges to connect Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan via Iran- Azerbaijan's deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, which cover the spheres of economy, trade, logistics, and energy, are multifaceted, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

Shahin Mustafayev said that even more attention will be paid to the development of transport links between Azerbaijan and Iran, noting that despite the coronavirus pandemic, this has not affected transport between the two countries.

According to him, over the eight months of this year, cargo transportation increased by 41 percent, and the volume of transit traffic increased by 47 percent. In addition, the volume of traffic along the International North-South Transport Corridor increased by 57 percent.

The deputy prime minister, stressing that there is greater potential in the transport sector, said that after Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war, a new situation has developed in the region and new opportunities have opened up in the transport and logistics sectors.

Mustafayev also noted that the head of state attaches special importance to the restoration work in the territories liberated from occupation and the effective use of the potential of the territories.

"Currently, large-scale programs are being implemented in these territories; a new transport infrastructure is being created; a highway is being laid from Horadiz to Aghbend; and the railway infrastructure is being restored. As a result of these measures, the transit capabilities of the region are increasing. At the same time, steps are being taken to improve the possibilities of entry and exit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and facilitate the transportation of goods. An agreement was reached with Iran to resolve these issues," Mustafayev said.

According to Mustafayev, connection with Nakhchivan through the territory of Iran will also be carried out via bridges that will be built near Azerbaijan’s Aghbend village in the Zangilan district and on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

He said that a mutual agreement has been reached and a bridge project has been prepared. In addition, the necessary restoration work was carried out on the banks of the Aras River, and the river was returned to its former course. It is also planned to create an infrastructure for a customs checkpoint.

Mustafayev noted that 15,000 people, as well as 1,100 cars and 30 buses, will be able to cross the border daily by the Aghbend village highway.

"This road will also serve transit cargo transportation, which is important for Azerbaijan, Iran, and the region. It is a necessary component of the infrastructure of the East Zangezur Economic Region, and after the completion of the work, the region will become a logistics center," Mustafayev said.

He noted that, in addition to the highway, it is planned to build a railway bridge on the territory. Work on the creation of a complete infrastructure will be implemented within a year.

The ceremony of laying a road bridge and border and customs infrastructure projects was held in Azerbaijan’s Aghbend village of the Zangilan district within the framework of the implementation of the "Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on creating new communication links between the East Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran" on October 6.