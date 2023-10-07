Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel issues statement, following Gaza's attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel has issued an appeal on its page on X, following major attack launched on Israel this morning and the state of alert in the country, Trend reports.

The appeal says that the Israel Defense Forces have declared a state of alert.

"In this regard, we strongly recommend that Azerbaijani citizens do not travel to Israel, observe security rules, be cautious, and act in accordance with the recommendations of local government agencies," the embassy said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel's Defense Minister Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.