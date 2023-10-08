President Ilham Aliyev made great contribution to strengthening of friendship and brotherhood between our peoples - Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia and a friendly country. Friendly and fraternal relations have existed between our countries for centuries. The traditional friendship between our peoples continues, and Mr. President Ilham Aliyev has made a great contribution to this cause, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said in a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“I would like to mention that the late President Heydar Aliyev, the father of Mr. President, had made an exceptional contribution to the development of our friendship. He laid its foundation. We have viewed an exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion,” the Prime Minister underlined.