All three countries of South Caucasus should address regional issues themselves - PM Garibashvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. I once again informed Mr. President that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We are grateful to Azerbaijan, which, in turn, always supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia. We have also confirmed that we have great hopes that Azerbaijan and Armenia sign a peace agreement. From this point of view, our views on the peace agenda in the South Caucasus fully coincide. We do hope that peace in this region will be sustainable and serve the prosperity of our countries, as well as the people of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said in a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We have always been impartial here in Georgia, and we are ready to contribute to this issue today. We want to be a mediator in this matter and are ready to offer any friendly format. Our future should be peaceful and stable, and all three countries of the South Caucasus should address regional issues themselves,” Garibashvili added.