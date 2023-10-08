Israeli Ambassador thanks people of Azerbaijan for their support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek thanked the people of Azerbaijan for their support, following military actions in Israel, Trend reports.

"Thank you to the Azerbaijani people for this heartfelt gesture of friendship. The flood of messages of love, the flowers at our embassy’s gate, the posts on social media - these give us strength in this dark hour of our history," the ambassador wrote on his page on X.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel yesterday. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.