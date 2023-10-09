I condemn terrorist attacks on civilians - Azerbaijani Ambassador to Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. As thousands of Israeli citizens, my family and I have to spend hours in shelter, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Israel Mukhtar Mammadov said, Trend reports.

"I condemn indiscriminate rocket strikes and terrorist attacks against civilians. I am appalled by numerous abductions of civilians, including women and children, who are abused and mistreated by terrorist abductors," he wrote on his page on X.

The diplomat said that like all sovereign states, Israel has right to live in peace and security.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel yesterday. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.