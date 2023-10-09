Azerbaijani defense minister instructs army to boost security measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. An official meeting headed by Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has been held, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

The meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.

Specific tasks were given to strengthen air defense, intelligence and counterintelligence, radio-electronic combat, and other units.

Relevant instructions were given to clarify the tasks set for the future activities of the Azerbaijani Army and update the relevant plans.

Will be updated