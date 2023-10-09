Operational conditions on Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border analyzed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. An official meeting was held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, on October 9, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by deputy ministers, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, heads of the main departments, departments and services of the Ministry, as well as commanders of military units and formations.

"The current operational conditions on the conditional border of Azerbaijan and Armenia were analyzed during the meeting. Specific tasks have been given to strengthen air defense units, intelligence and counterintelligence, electronic warfare and other units," said the ministry.

