Russia's Caspian Flotilla ships arrive in Baku on friendly visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Two warships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku on an unofficial friendly visit on October 10, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, the crews of the ships were met by representatives of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

"During the visit, an excursion of the crews of the ships is planned to get acquainted with the cultural and historical monuments of Baku, as well as a friendly meeting within the framework of sports competitions," the ministry said.

In addition, Russia's “Rasul Gamzatov” border patrol ship, under the command of the Deputy Head of the Border Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia, the Head of the Coast Guard Department, Vice Admiral Roman Tolok, arrived in the port of Baku on October 7.

During the visit, the Russian delegation was received by the Head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev.

The successful development of cooperation between the border structures of Azerbaijan and Russia in relevant areas, including border security in the Caspian Sea, protection of biological resources, combating illegal activities, and exchanging views on the prospects for cooperation were discussed during the meeting.