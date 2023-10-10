Indonesia runs public service centers based on 'ASAN' model - Azerbaijani PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas on October 10, Trend reports.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Indonesia have relations based on mutual respect and friendship and that last year was marked by the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Noting successful cooperation in the political sphere, Asadov assessed mutual support within international organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as one of the important factors in this cooperation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing efforts in this direction, noting that the trade turnover between the countries increased five times in 2022.

The sides confirmed the existence of successful cooperation between the countries in the field of providing public services to citizens and exchanged views on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation signed in 2017 between the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of Indonesia.

It was noted that within the framework of the implementation of the memorandum, public service centers based on the "ASAN Service" model are functioning in Indonesia. Besides, "ASAN Service" experts regularly organize trainings for Indonesian civil servants working in relevant spheres in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in investment, energy, humanitarian, and many other areas.