Azerbaijan ready for negotiations with EU in trilateral format - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan is ready for negotiations with Armenia with the EU in a trilateral format, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with French Radio, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan wants to resume negotiations with Armenia to achieve peace.

“Of course, if Armenia attacks us, we will not sit idly by. But I don’t believe that this is in the interests of Armenia. We need to return to the path of negotiations and take advantage of the EU’s desire to promote peace. We need to talk about delimitation of borders, lines of communication. We should pay attention to this. Armenia, which has declared its readiness to negotiate with Azerbaijan, but at the same time is waging a diplomatic war on all fronts, is playing a double game. Charles Michel has done a good job as President of the European Council to help restart negotiations. Azerbaijan is ready for trilateral negotiations with the European Union. We will end the hostility that has been going on for almost thirty years. Armenian claims that Azerbaijan is preparing for a new war, are completely unfounded. We respect the territorial integrity of Armenia, like all other countries in the world," Amirbayov said.

He noted that a day after the end of local anti-terror measures, a dialogue began between the central government of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian community.

"We held three meetings in ten days. We tried to present our view on their social, economic, political, humanitarian and religious rights. This clearly shows that the Azerbaijani government has no intention of depriving these people of their rights. However, in order to live peacefully with the Azerbaijanis ", they must know that power belongs to Azerbaijan. They must recognize the sovereignty of our country," Amirbayov said.