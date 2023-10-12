Issues discussed at meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers revealed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov voiced the issues discussed at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), the minister said, Trend reports.

"I am glad to take part in the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS and make a statement as part of my business trip to Bishkek. We discussed a wide range of issues in the field of economy, trade, investment, transport, communications, education, sports, etc.," Bayramov said on X (Twitter).

Note that, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS has started its work in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, where the participants discuss issues of mutual interest that are high on the cooperation agenda of the CIS