Turkic states together can achieve bigger results - President of Turkish Northern Cyprus

Politics Materials 14 October 2023 14:32 (UTC +04:00)
Turkic states together can achieve bigger results - President of Turkish Northern Cyprus

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Turkic states together can achieve more successful results, President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said at today's press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Tatar thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their warm attitude.

“The visit to Azerbaijan is very valuable for us. With the support of Türkiye, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus continues to fight for independence. I thank our people and our heroes who connected us with each other, and this visit to Azerbaijan is an important event,” Tatar added.

He arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit on October 12.

