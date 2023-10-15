US State Secretary never said Azerbaijan was allegedly preparing to attack Armenia - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The U.S. State Department denied the information circulated by Politico, Trend reports.

The article published in Politico said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken allegedly warned at a meeting with U.S. congressmen that Azerbaijan could attack Armenia in the coming weeks.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the article published in Politico was erroneous and did not reflect the content of Blinken's conversation with the congressmen.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.