Today we are in the center of Khankendi, under the Flag of Azerbaijan, and it is a historic event - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Today, the words I said during the occupation and the words people have been repeating are the biggest reward for me. I said back then that I knew how to do something and when to do it, said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.

The head of state said: “Even when the Second Karabakh War stopped, the people of Azerbaijan knew that I knew this. Less than three years have passed since that day, and we are here today, in Khankendi, in the center of Khankendi, standing under the Coat of Arms and the Flag of Azerbaijan. It is a great happiness and a historic event. Perhaps it is not right for me to talk about history now because we lived this history. We created this history.”