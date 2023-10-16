Azerbaijan's glorious flag hoisted by President Ilham Aliyev to fly forever - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The flag of Azerbaijan, hoisted by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Aghdara, Khankendi, on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir, in Khojaly, Asgaran, and Khojavend, will fly forever, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always supported each other.

“This flag will fly forever. Congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev, brotherly Azerbaijan on the victory,” the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, on October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.