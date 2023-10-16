Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's glorious flag hoisted by President Ilham Aliyev to fly forever - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 October 2023 16:12 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The flag of Azerbaijan, hoisted by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Aghdara, Khankendi, on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir, in Khojaly, Asgaran, and Khojavend, will fly forever, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said, Trend reports.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan and Türkiye have always supported each other.

“This flag will fly forever. Congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev, brotherly Azerbaijan on the victory,” the ambassador added.

Meanwhile, on October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has raised the national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi.

