Israeli Embassy condoles deaths of Azerbaijanis subject to Hamas attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences over the deaths of people of Azerbaijani origin in the Hamas war against Israel, Trend reports.

“We express our sincere condolences to the brave Israelis, originally from Azerbaijan, who sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland,” the embassy wrote on its page on X.

Previously, the Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade said that as a result of Hamas attacks in Israel, eight people of Azerbaijani origin were killed.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,300 people.