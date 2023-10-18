West's unfriendly towards Azerbaijan, with France adding fuel to fire - Russian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The position of the West towards Azerbaijan is unfriendly, Igor Korotchenko, general director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), told Trend.

He noted the two-faced position of the United States and France's inflammatory activities towards Azerbaijan.

"It is important to realize that there is a very influential and financially resourceful Armenian lobby operating in the United States, which is structured and has very large opportunities to influence American politicians and decisions made in Washington. It is obvious that on the eve of the presidential elections in the U.S., Armenian lobbyists are working very closely with potential presidential candidates of both Republican and Democratic parties," Korotchenko noted.

He emphasized that the fact that certain American politicians, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, when making accusations against Azerbaijan, cite the Armenian attacks on Ganja and Barda as proof is an additional indicator that no one among Armenian lobbyists is interested in objectivity, let alone the truth.

"The West is using the most false and despicable provocations to smear Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people. We are pouring several tons of negativity on it and indoctrinating American citizens that it is Azerbaijan that is the main culprit of all the ongoing processes in the South Caucasus, while Armenia, which is actually an occupier and aggressor, is excused," Korotchenko added.

Igor Korotchenko noted that no efforts to launder Armenian war criminals, facts of Armenian occupation, or mass rocket attacks on peaceful Azerbaijani cities during the 44-day war will help to silence or forget these crimes. Undoubtedly, Armenian war criminals deserve punishment. There is no statute of limitations for war crimes.

According to him, the position of the West towards Azerbaijan is unfriendly.

"This is the duplicitous position of the United States, as well as provocative resolutions and decisions of the EU and the European Parliament, which openly support Armenians and do not want to establish the true events taking place in the South Caucasus," Korotchenko said.

He also emphasized a special incitement activity on the part of France, a country that was famous for its heinous crimes during the colonization period: the genocide of the Algerian people and the extermination of dozens of civilians in a number of countries in Southeast Asia that were under the heel of French occupants in previous periods. Finally, France's crimes occurred not only in northern Africa but also in tropical Africa. All these facts once again show the duplicity of the modern system of international relations.

"Therefore, defending the truth and upholding the historical truth is a key task for any state that wants to be protected from any attacks from the outside," he concluded.