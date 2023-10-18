Delegation of Uzbekistan's MoD visits Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The delegation of Uzbekistan Defense Ministry is visiting Azerbaijan in accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan for 2023 signed between Azerbaijan’s and Uzbekistan’s defense ministries, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the Alleys of Shehids, laid flowers at the graves of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, and honored their memory.

Then the guests visited the Azerbaijan Army’s Battle Control Center and the Central Command Post of the Air Force and got acquainted with the work done there.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the visit of the Uzbek delegation is to exchange experience in the field of army development.

The visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan continues.