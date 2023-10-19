Azerbaijani Army's colonel receives appointment to National Defense University of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan National Defense University, Colonel Rashad Tahirov has been appointed to the National Defense University of Türkiye, and its Vice-Rector, Professor Talat Canbolat - to the Azerbaijan National Defense University for a one-year term within the personnel exchange program, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said, Trend reports.

The ministry noted that in honor of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic and the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, two special exercises have been planned for 2023 (from April 19 to May 10 in Türkiye and from October 16 to October 25 in Azerbaijan).

Meanwhile, activities on various episodes of joint tactical exercises dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye to be held in Azerbaijan are being worked out.

Two fraternal countries’ joint exercises to be held on October 23-25 will be focused on ensuring combat interoperability during the troops’ interaction, improving management, exchanging experience and increasing military personnel’s professionalism.