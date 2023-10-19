Colonized nations bide international support - People's Union for Liberation of Guadeloupe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The nations subjected to colonization are waiting for international support, said Gaston Samit, a representative of the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe, at a press conference, Trend reports.

"The UN has announced that colonization must be eradicated in the coming years. We are working with the population on our land to make this process accelerate. France has positioned itself internationally as a defender of human rights. But we want to show how France really feels about the states it colonized," he said.

The international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.