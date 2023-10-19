Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran to host meeting between FMs in '3+3' format

Politics Materials 19 October 2023 15:54 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A meeting between the foreign ministers in the '3+3' format will be held in Iran in the near future, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the information provided, Armenia also agreed to take part in the meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a meeting with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan that the processes in the Caucasus can be solved with the participation of local actors and neighbors in the region. The '3 + 3' format is an effective mechanism for solving regional issues.

To note, President Ilham Aliyev is the initiator of the '3 + 3' format.

