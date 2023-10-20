France prevents preservation of Guiana's regional languages - French Guiana official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France creates difficulties for the preservation of regional languages in Guiana, member of the political bureau of the Movement for Social Freedom and Decolonization of French Guiana Hector Pindard said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the international conference "Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and injustice", organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

"The problem of education in this region is related to the fact that the curricula are mainly based on French standards. Although the level of culture and literacy is high, young people face difficulties in maintaining their mother tongues as a consequence of colonial policies. These problems in the education system are reflected at the social level because of attempts to separate young people from their culture. About 10,000 young people leave school prematurely and about 6,000 have difficulties in learning," he said.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan..