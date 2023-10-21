Fight against neocolonialism to continue - Azerbaijani Baku Initiative Group director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The fight against neocolonialism will continue, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement is coming to an end. The Baku Initiative Group has already officially started its activities. The fight against neocolonialism will continue. We will cooperate in the fight against colonialism in different parts of the world," he added.

An international conference, "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, was held in Baku on October 20. The conference was attended by representatives of 14 countries, French overseas territories (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe), as well as Corsica.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.