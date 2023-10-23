Non-regional countries to not solve South Caucasus-related issues - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The participation of non-regional countries will not solve any problems in the South Caucasus, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a meeting of foreign ministers in the "3+3" format in Tehran today, Trend reports.

Abdollahian said that this may even further complicate the situation.

In addition, Abdollahian noted that the main goal of the "3+3" format is the participation of the countries of the region and the strengthening of joint cooperation to solve intraregional problems.

"The tension in the South Caucasus is already over. There is a great opportunity for the countries in the region. It is a time of peace, cooperation, and development. We hope that at the next meetings we will witness the active and constructive participation of friendly Georgia as well," he said.

A meeting in the "3+3" format with the participation of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Türkiye, Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov, Sergey Lavrov, Hakan Fidan and Ararat Mirzoyan began in Tehran.

The first meeting in the "3 + 3" format took place last year in Moscow.