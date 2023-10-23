'3+3' format may serve peace and stability in region - Turkish professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The meeting in the "3+3" format can contribute to solving regional problems with the participation of the countries of the region themselves, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of UNEC, professor of Uludag University, Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

"With the implementation of the meeting in the "3+3" format proposed by President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ensure stability in the region, which includes three regional countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia) and three neighboring countries (Türkiye, Russia and Iran), many problems in the region can be solved without Western intervention. This platform can serve peace and stability in the region," he said.

Yuce noted that Armenia participated in both meetings in this format, but this does not give any guarantees.

"After the second Karabakh war, Armenia avoided fulfilling the obligations assumed under the Trilateral Declaration. It seems that she is pursuing a policy contrary to the policy of the world, which she declares on various platforms. In this case, either Armenia has lost the ability to make decisions on its own, or it misleads world public opinion by portraying itself as peace-loving, but in fact is not a supporter of peace. Such an attitude of Armenia, participating in the meeting in a "3+3" format, causes concern. Nevertheless, the positive attitude of Russia and Iran to this platform will put serious pressure on Armenia," Yuce said.