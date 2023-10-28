Middle East one step away from war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Middle East has been one step away from war for 20 days now, ready to descend upon the entire region at any moment. Unlike the East, the West intends to present war under the guise of peace as a "gift" to the inhabitants of the region.

Since immemorial times, if there is a fire in the house, it must be put out until it is extinguished. But if someone says to be extinguishing the fire, while instead trying to get it going again... and tries to do so repeatedly - the picture becomes completely different.

In Gaza, Hamas militant group attacked Israel against all written and unwritten laws.

Over 1,400 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians.

Israel has also launched operations to retaliate. Gaza has been bombed continuously, the Israeli army has killed many Hamas members. And as a result of all this, more than 5,000 people have been killed in Gaza, most of them civilians.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be called many things: the Israeli-Hamas war, the Israeli anti-terrorist operation against Hamas and Hezbollah, the aftermath of Hamas' operation against Israel, etc.

But in a place, where bombs fall from the skies and drones rain down bullets, causal laws do not work. What does work is the law of survival - Israel says it is bombing Gaza to survive, while the Palestinians in Gaza say they are fighting against Israel to survive.

Whereas in this space, according to documents adopted by the UN in 1947, there should be Palestinian and Israeli states. Peoples who have lived together for centuries are now at enmity with each other.

All because the states, forces, organizations and powers that keep Israel and Palestine from acting towards normal life, development, progress and prosperity will not rest.

The combination of these forces is the West, which has long lost its face and does not know the number of individuals involved in the bloodbath in Israel and Palestine. The West does not want a normal and peaceful life between Jews and Palestinian Arabs. The reason is simple - the West, seeking to fully satisfy its geopolitical interests, does not need a calm, stable and peaceful Middle East.

If it was the other way around, French President Emmanuel Macron would not have announced a new crusade against Hamas. If it was the other way around, the US would not have sent a strike squadron with the Navy's largest aircraft carrier to the Eastern Mediterranean, to the shores of Israel, instead of sending humanitarian aid to Gaza and Israeli settlements attacked by terrorists.

Along with promises, ammunition is being given to both sides to keep them fighting.

Instead of resolving the conflict, ending the war, Israel and Hamas are being told not to stop, to fight to the end.

It is as if these forces are trying to bring in World War III, turning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a localized conflict into a war that will spread throughout the region. They do not even realize that in this war all sides will be affected, and they are deeply mistaken if they think they are thus deciding the fate of the war-torn Middle East.

The Middle East needs peace, not weapons or military hardware.