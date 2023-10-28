Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 28 October 2023 19:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talk

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, the prospects for the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, as well as the current situation in the region.

The importance of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and establishing lasting peace in the region was emphasized.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest as well.

