Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani FM congratulates Türkiye on occasion of national holiday

Politics Materials 29 October 2023 10:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani FM congratulates Türkiye on occasion of national holiday

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of the national holiday, Trend reports.

Bayramov shared a post on a social network on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Türkiye.

"Today marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the fraternal Turkish Republic, which plays a special role in the region and in the world. Congratulations on October 29 – Republic Day and wish you further development and growth! One nation - two countries," said Bayramov.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also shared a publication on its social network page in connection with this significant day.

"Congratulations to Türkiye. We are connected by the phrase "one nation - two countries", which is the basis of our brotherhood, friendship and solidarity. We honor the bright memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and his associates," said the ministry.

Latest

Latest

Read more