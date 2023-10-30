Ombudsperson draws attention to disabled Azerbaijanis in Armenian captivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Hundreds of Azerbaijanis became disabled while being in Armenian captivity, Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudperson) Sabina Aliyeva said at a presentation of a report on hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

She also brought up several examples.

"Doctor Aida Serobyan, of Armenian origin, who was 'overseeing' Azerbaijani hostages during the occupation of the Kalbajar district (April 2, 1993), made injections of unknown content to Arzu Hajiyev (born on March 31, 1993). As a result, the child became disabled and passed away in 2003," Aliyeva said.

"As one of the numerous instances of torture applied to Azerbaijani prisoners of war, an example is the torment of Sadraddin Murshudov, who was forced to swallow shards of glass after being beaten. Moreover, as a result of medical examinations conducted after the exchange of bodies between the parties, the commission of torture and humiliation over captives, both before and after their deaths, was confirmed," the ombudsperson added.

Baku is hosting a presentation of a report on hate crimes and incitement to hatred against Azerbaijanis.

The ceremony is also attended by chairman of the board of the Social Research Center (SRC) Zahid Oruj, Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, head of the Office of the Ministry of Science and Education Matin Karimli, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, MPs, scientists, and media representatives.