Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

G7 countries support promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Politics Materials 8 November 2023 15:58 (UTC +04:00)
G7 countries support promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Follow Trend on

Rana Abdurahmanova
Rana Abdurahmanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The G7 countries support the promotion of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.

"We emphasize our support for the promotion of long-term and lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity," the statement said.

The meeting of the G7 Foreign Ministers was held on November 7-8 in Tokyo, Japan.

The meeting, chaired by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, was attended by the foreign ministers of the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, UK and France.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more